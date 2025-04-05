Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 6,461 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Amundi raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

