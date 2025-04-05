Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

