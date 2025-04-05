Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,816,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,481,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $71.14 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.