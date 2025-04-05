Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $33.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.