Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PTC were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,341,000 after acquiring an additional 37,645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.21. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.66 and a 52 week high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

