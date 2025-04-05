Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,700 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $417,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,252.58. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

