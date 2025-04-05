Blair William & Co. IL Buys 737 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,283,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 358,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after buying an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 765,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

