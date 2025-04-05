Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 323,900 Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 323,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.79% of Vigil Neuroscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 334.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 7.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 41.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 66,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 528,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

VIGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

