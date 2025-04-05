Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

