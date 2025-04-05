Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 13.3 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

