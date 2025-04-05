Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18,206.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 104,455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1178 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

