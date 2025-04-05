Blair William & Co. IL Has $353,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $101.97 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average is $124.46.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

