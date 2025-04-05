Blair William & Co. IL Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $111,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

