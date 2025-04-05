Blair William & Co. IL Has $458,000 Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AerCap were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,027,000 after buying an additional 483,428 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AerCap by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in AerCap by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,844 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

AerCap announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

