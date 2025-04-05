Blair William & Co. IL Has $487,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vontier were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 145,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vontier by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,415,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

