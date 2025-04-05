Blair William & Co. IL Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 378.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.78.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

