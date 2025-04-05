Blair William & Co. IL Has $508,000 Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Woodward were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,141,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Woodward by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $2,130,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $157.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $201.64.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,506.50. The trade was a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

