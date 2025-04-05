Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

MGC opened at $182.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.66 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

