Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 679.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $62.31 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

