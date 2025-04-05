Blair William & Co. IL Invests $347,000 in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,776.80. This represents a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,401,785 shares of company stock worth $38,149,659. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.