Blair William & Co. IL Invests $428,000 in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 87.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,273,894.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,632.10. This represents a 32.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,690,677.10. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,700. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VITL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $32.23 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.