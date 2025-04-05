Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ball were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Ball by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

