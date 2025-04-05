Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $18.68 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

