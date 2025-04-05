Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.56 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

