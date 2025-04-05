Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

