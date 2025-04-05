Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $373,000 Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at $764,889.25. This trade represents a 24.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,272.33. The trade was a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.48 million, a P/E ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 2.49. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Roth Mkm lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.