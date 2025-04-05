Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 420.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

First Financial stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

In related news, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,543.38. The trade was a 11.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin purchased 1,100 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,195 shares of company stock worth $111,625. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

