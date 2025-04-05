Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 152 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Spire were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Spire by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

