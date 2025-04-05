Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 9,600 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $17,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,382,000 after purchasing an additional 773,035 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,066,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 363,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 835,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 359,420 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $271.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 32,155 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $612,231.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,038.40. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,983.84. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,049,750. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

AESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

