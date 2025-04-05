Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 15,374 Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ATMP opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Cuts Dividend

About Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

