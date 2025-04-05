Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in agilon health were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 326.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 1,083,492 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 217,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

