Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCDL. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth $184,000.
Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $821.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.37. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
