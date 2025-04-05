Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCDL. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth $184,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $821.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.37. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.