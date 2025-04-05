Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $52.78 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.