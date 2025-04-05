Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 202,339 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of VOD opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.