Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,562 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,130,000 after purchasing an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $12,946,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,834,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after buying an additional 108,663 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,848.98. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $5,970,728.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,652.76. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,046 shares of company stock valued at $79,451,112 over the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.