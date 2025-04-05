Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

