Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 63,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,622 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 54,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 253,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MaxLinear Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.