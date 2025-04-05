Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,057 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $223,987,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 171.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,585,000 after purchasing an additional 172,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 222,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Shares of STE opened at $213.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.72. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

