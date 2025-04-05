Blair William & Co. IL Sells 107 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corpay were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corpay alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,702,000 after purchasing an additional 120,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,659,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,045,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,847,000 after buying an additional 122,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,061,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $287.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.45. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81.

Insider Activity at Corpay

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.