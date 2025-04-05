Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,325 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Everest Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Everest Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $337.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $327.37 and a 1 year high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.