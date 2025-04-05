Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,363 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GameStop were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GameStop by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,777 shares in the company, valued at $670,875.81. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $105,598.11. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,547.39. This represents a 11.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

