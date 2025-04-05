Blair William & Co. IL Sells 529 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,441.46. This represents a 21.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,738 shares of company stock valued at $38,386,521 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

