Blair William & Co. IL Sells 838 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

