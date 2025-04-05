Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – April 3rd

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies known for their reliability, strong financial performance, and long-standing reputation in the market. These companies often lead their respective industries and consistently provide stable dividends, making them popular choices for long-term investors seeking lower risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 264,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,469. Karman has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,399. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day moving average is $221.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Read More