Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Braze were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braze by 8,436.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Braze by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,134.40. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $169,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,463.68. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,970 shares of company stock worth $3,904,111 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRZE opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

