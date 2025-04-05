Brokers Set Expectations for TSE:CNR Q3 Earnings

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$167.29.

CNR opened at C$137.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$135.06 and a 12-month high of C$180.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.63.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

