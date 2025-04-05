Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Critical Comparison

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and Cabaletta Bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $10.00 million 3.57 -$43.04 million N/A N/A Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$67.68 million ($2.34) -0.47

Surrozen has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 1 7 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Surrozen and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Surrozen presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 250.32%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,791.89%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Surrozen.

Risk & Volatility

Surrozen has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Surrozen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -120.51% -54.68% Cabaletta Bio N/A -50.10% -45.49%

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Surrozen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcohol-associated hepatitis. The company develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also develops DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris; and MuSK-CAART, an investigational cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating patients with anti- muscle-specific kinase antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd; Oxford Biomedica; and WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.