Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Position Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cable One worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cable One by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cable One by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 523.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $254.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.75 and its 200-day moving average is $334.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.94 and a fifty-two week high of $437.00.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 229.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

