Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $32.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s current price.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 9,853,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,868,000 after purchasing an additional 193,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,582,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after buying an additional 463,441 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,596,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 930,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 454,826 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

