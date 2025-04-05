Capri’s (CPRI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

NYSE CPRI opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. Capri has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Capri by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 151,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Capri by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 341,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

